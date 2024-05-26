Madinah: Visit to Rawdah limited to once a year for 10 minutes

Riyadh: Worshippers are permitted to visit Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, once a year for only 10 minutes in order to give others the opportunity.

This is among the various instructions and guidelines issued by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

As per a report by Arabic daily Okaz, authorities recommend that permit holders withdraw their permits in advance to allow others to visit Rawdah if they cannot use their permit at the scheduled time. If the permit is not cancelled, the individual will only receive another appointment after a year has passed.

The authority mandated that worshippers must adhere to the guidelines before obtaining a permit through the Nusuk application to pray inside Rawdah.

When booking a permit, it is crucial to confirm the appointment time and arrive 30 minutes early to confirm the permit holder’s presence.

Also Read Saudi Arabia to implement barcode scanning for visiting Rawdah in Madinah

The authority clarified that the barcode must be used for the appointment once, and must be reported at the specified time and shown when entering the gate.

Steps to obtain permit for praying at Rawdah

Download Nusuk application

Create account and log in

Choose pray in Rawdah icon

Select individuals, then specify the date and time

Read the instructions and approve it