Saudi Arabia to implement barcode scanning for visiting Rawdah in Madinah

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has decided to implement barcode scanning at automated gates for entry to the Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, local media reported.

This comes as the Prophet’s Mosque Agency in Madinah and concerned authorities have begun implementing a new mechanism for visiting Rawdah.

The new mechanism utilizes advanced digital technologies to efficiently organize visits, ensure smooth entry and exit, and enhance visitor comfort, Arabic daily Okaz reported.

Here’s how barcode scanning works for visiting Rawdah in Madinah

The agency has instructed that the Rawdah visit procedures should commence via the Nusuk platform, providing visitors with multiple language instructions for a seamless experience.

After making a reservation through the application, the visitor will receive a confirmation message confirming the appointment.

The visitor will be notified 24 hours prior to their scheduled visit, requiring confirmation or cancellation, and barcode usage will not be possible before the specified time.

Upon arrival at the Prophet’s Mosque, visitors are directed to designated entrances via guidance screens, and trained staff guide them through the visit stages.

Visitors to Rawdah Sharif must scan a barcode through automated gates, wait in a waiting area, and then to the grouping for the entry.

If the visitor’s permit is found to be inactive at the specified time, they must be returned through the designated areas.

In December 2023, Saudi’s ministry of Haj and Umrah announced once a year permit availability for visiting Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

After undertaking Umrah at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, many Muslims visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah for prayer and visit Rawdah.