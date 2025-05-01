Indian nursing couple in Kuwait found dead with knives in hand

Kuwait City: A Kuwait-based Indian couple from Kerala was found stabbed to death in their apartment in Abbasiya on Thursday morning, May 1.

The deceased have been identified as Suraj, a native of Kannur and a nurse at Jabir Hospital under Kuwait’s ministry of health, and his wife Binsi, a nurse with the defence forces and originally from Ernakulam.

According to multiple media reports, the couple had recently returned home after completing a night shift. They were reportedly preparing to relocate to Australia for new job opportunities.

Initial reports suggest that the two stabbed each other following a fight. Neighbours claimed to have heard arguments coming from the apartment earlier. The building’s security guard discovered the bodies in the morning. Notably, both were reportedly found with knives in their hands.

The couple’s children are currently in Kerala.

Kuwait police have launched a full investigation into the case.