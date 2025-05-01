Indian nursing couple in Kuwait found dead with knives in hand

Initial reports suggest that the two stabbed each other following a fight.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st May 2025 6:27 pm IST
Suraj and Binsi, an Indian couple from Kerala, smiling together in a posed photo against a red curtain backdrop.
Suraj and Binsi, the Indian couple found dead in their Kuwait apartment on May 1. Photo: Manorama Online

Kuwait City: A Kuwait-based Indian couple from Kerala was found stabbed to death in their apartment in Abbasiya on Thursday morning, May 1.

The deceased have been identified as Suraj, a native of Kannur and a nurse at Jabir Hospital under Kuwait’s ministry of health, and his wife Binsi, a nurse with the defence forces and originally from Ernakulam.

According to multiple media reports, the couple had recently returned home after completing a night shift. They were reportedly preparing to relocate to Australia for new job opportunities.

Initial reports suggest that the two stabbed each other following a fight. Neighbours claimed to have heard arguments coming from the apartment earlier. The building’s security guard discovered the bodies in the morning. Notably, both were reportedly found with knives in their hands.

The couple’s children are currently in Kerala.

Kuwait police have launched a full investigation into the case.

