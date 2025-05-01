Indian expat wins Rs 8 crore in Dubai Duty Free draw

In a life-changing twist of fate, a 49-year-old Dubai-based Indian expat from Kerala has won a staggering one million US dollars (Rs 8,46,10,887) in the latest Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

Biju Therool, originally from Kerala, secured the windfall in Series 499 of the draw with ticket number 0437. He purchased the ticket online on April 19 at Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 2 Departure, just before boarding a flight to Kerala for a holiday.

Also Read Indian Embassy in UAE to hold open house for expats

Therool, who works for a retail chain, has been a resident of Dubai for the past 20 years and has been regularly participating in the DDF promotions for five years.

“Thank you very much Dubai Duty Free. I’m so happy with this win!” he said after being informed of his prize.

Joining Therool in the millionaire ranks is Muhammad Gumman, a Pakistani national based in Saudi Arabia. Gumman won in Millennium Millionaire Series 498 with ticket number 2990, which he purchased online on April 12.

However, organisers say Gumman has yet to be reached and is currently uncontactable.

Also Read Free Global Village tickets for Dubai tourists

Therool is now the 248th Indian national to win the Millennium Millionaire prize since its inception in 1999, while Gumman becomes the 26th Pakistani winner.

Other winner

In a separate draw, Soma Nagaraj, an Indian national residing in the UAE, won an Indian 101 Scout motorbike in the Finest Surprise Series 621.

Nagaraj’s winning ticket number 0409 was also purchased online, on April 8. The motorbike awarded is in the striking Sunset Red Metallic colour.