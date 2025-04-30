Indian Embassy in UAE to hold open house for expats

The initiative aims to provide a platform for addressing the concerns of the Indian expat community.

30th April 2025 10:36 pm IST
Audience attending an open house for IIT aspirants organised by the Indian Embassy in collaboration with IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi, held in an auditorium with a speaker on stage.
Open House for IIT aspirants hosted by Indian Embassy and IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi. (Photo: X)

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced that it will host an Open House on Friday, May 2, from 2 pm to 4 pm. The initiative aims to provide a platform for addressing the concerns of the Indian expatriate community.

In a post on X, the Embassy described the event as “an opportunity for community members to discuss issues related to labour, consular, educational, and welfare matters with Embassy officials.”

During the Open House, attendees will have the chance to meet with Embassy representatives to raise queries or seek support on a range of matters, including employment issues, documentation, education, and welfare.

However, the Embassy clarified that no consular services—such as passport renewals, document issuance, or attestations—will be provided during the session.

In a related development to strengthen communication and outreach, the Embassy has also launched its official WhatsApp channel. Indian nationals in the UAE can now receive verified announcements, important alerts, and official updates directly on their mobile devices.

