Indian Embassy in UAE to hold open house for expats

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced that it will host an Open House on Friday, May 2, from 2 pm to 4 pm. The initiative aims to provide a platform for addressing the concerns of the Indian expatriate community.

In a post on X, the Embassy described the event as “an opportunity for community members to discuss issues related to labour, consular, educational, and welfare matters with Embassy officials.”

During the Open House, attendees will have the chance to meet with Embassy representatives to raise queries or seek support on a range of matters, including employment issues, documentation, education, and welfare.

However, the Embassy clarified that no consular services—such as passport renewals, document issuance, or attestations—will be provided during the session.

An opportunity for the community members to discuss issues related to labor, consular, educational, and welfare matters with the Embassy officials. pic.twitter.com/UTLKMsTPK9 — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) April 25, 2025

In a related development to strengthen communication and outreach, the Embassy has also launched its official WhatsApp channel. Indian nationals in the UAE can now receive verified announcements, important alerts, and official updates directly on their mobile devices.