Save on summer flights: UAE airline offers 15 pc discount

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced a 15 percent discount on select flights to and from the UAE capital. The offer is valid for bookings made for travel between May 1 and June 30, 2025.

This limited-time promotion gives travellers the chance to explore a variety of vibrant, culturally rich destinations at even more affordable prices.

Discounted fares are now available for booking via the airline’s official website and mobile app.

Travellers are encouraged to book early to take advantage of this summer offer and discover new destinations with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, “At Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, we are committed to offering affordable, high-quality travel options that enable more people to explore new destinations and create lasting memories.”

“Our 15 percent summer discount underscores our dedication to providing exceptional value to our customers while supporting the continued growth of Abu Dhabi as a leading travel hub. We look forward to welcoming more travellers on board and delivering outstanding experiences across our diverse network,” he added.