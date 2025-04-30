Free Global Village tickets for Dubai tourists

Tourists arriving at Dubai International Airport and the Hatta border crossing were surprised with free entry tickets to Global Village, one of Dubai’s most popular family attractions, as part of a special initiative marking the final days of Season 29.

The initiative was launched through a collaboration between the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) and Global Village.

Taking to Instagram, GDRFA Dubai shared images of delighted tourists holding their passports alongside the complimentary Global Village tickets.

“As part of the Year of Community initiatives, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, in collaboration with Global Village, organised a welcoming campaign for travellers arriving through Dubai International Airport and those entering via the Hatta border. The campaign included the distribution of free entry tickets to Global Village, aiming to enhance visitors’ experiences, showcase Dubai’s cultural diversity, and strengthen its status as a leading global destination,” the post read.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said, “We are committed to launching impactful initiatives that leave a lasting, positive impression on every visitor’s journey. This reflects our dedication to enhancing Dubai’s institutional reputation and global standing.”

“Our collaboration with Global Village reflects our belief in creating meaningful experiences and fostering a sense of community, ultimately contributing to the happiness and well-being of all who arrive in our country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Global Village announced that children aged 12 and under will enjoy free entry until the end of Season 29, which officially concludes on May 11, as the park prepares to close for the summer months.