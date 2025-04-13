Dubai’s Global Village season 29 closing date announced

Published: 13th April 2025 5:54 pm IST
Father with two young children enjoying a car ride at Global Village Dubai funfair.
Dubai’s much-loved family destination, Global Village, has announced that season 29 will officially close on May 11.

The announcement was shared on the official Global Village X account, encouraging visitors to make the most of the final days of the season.

“Step into a world of fun and excitement at Carnaval! From thrilling rides to arcade games and much more! Hurry and buy your #GlobalVillage entry tickets now before the end of Season 29 on May 11. #AMoreWonderfulWorld,” the post read.

Season 29 highlights

Opened on October 16, 2024, season 29 introduced an array of new attractions, enhanced infrastructure, and expanded cultural representation.

This edition showcases over 90 cultures across 30 vibrant pavilions, continuing to celebrate global diversity through immersive experiences, entertainment, and cuisine.

What to expect at Global Village

Visitors can enjoy a wide variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment:

  • Shopping: Browse everything from Indian spices and Iranian rugs to Russian souvenirs, African crafts, and Yemeni sidr honey.
  • Food: Choose from over 250 eateries, offering global cuisines including Korean, Bosnian, Thai, and Emirati dishes.
  • Entertainment: Enjoy over 40,000 performances this season, from international headline shows and cultural acts to family-friendly entertainment and roaming street performers.
  • Carnaval: A funfair zone with 175+ rides, games, and attractions suitable for all ages.

Global Village tickets

Tickets can be purchased online at the official website.

  • 25 Dirham – Weekday ticket (Sunday to Thursday, excluding public holidays)
  • Dh 30– Any day ticket
  • Free entry – For children under 3, seniors aged 60 and over, and people of determination

Opening hours

  • Sunday to Wednesday: 4 pm – 12:00 am
  • Thursday to Saturday: 4 pm – 1:00 am
  • Tuesdays (excluding public holidays): Reserved for women, children, and families

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th April 2025 5:54 pm IST

