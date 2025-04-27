Indian expat dies during flight from Kuwait to Kochi

The deceased has been identified as Anoop Benny from Kerala.

Published: 27th April 2025
Indian expat Anoop Benny
Anoop Benny (Photo: Indians in Kuwait)

In a tragic turn of events, a 32-year-old Indian expatriate recently passed away while travelling from Kuwait to Kochi, India, for a vacation. He was travelling on an Air India Express flight.

According to a report by Kuwait Local, midway through the flight, Benny reportedly experienced severe physical discomfort, prompting the crew to declare a medical emergency.

The aircraft was subsequently diverted to Mumbai Airport in an urgent attempt to provide medical assistance.

Despite immediate intervention upon landing, Benny could not be revived. His mortal remains are currently being kept in Mumbai, pending further arrangements.

He was working as accountant at the Indian Central School in Kuwait and had been residing there for the past eight years.

Benny is survived by his wife, Anci Samuel; the couple had married in November 2024. Benny was also an active member of St. Gregorios Maha Edavaka Church in Kuwait.

