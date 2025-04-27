Stranded 42 years in Bahrain, Indian expat reunites with 95-year-old mother

Gopalan Chandran, a 64-year-old Indian expatriate, has finally returned home after being stranded in Bahrain for 42 years. He was recently reunited with his 95-year-old mother in Kerala, bringing an emotional end to a decades-long ordeal.

Chandran, who hails from a village near Powdikonam in Thiruvananthapuram, had arrived in Bahrain in 1983, full of hope to build a better future for his family. However, tragedy struck soon after his arrival when his employer passed away, and he lost his passport and travel documents. Left undocumented, he survived by working as a painter, moving from place to place across Manama.

Chandran’s situation came to light in 2020 when he was detained following a dispute with another expatriate. His plight drew the attention of the Indian expatriate community and Pravasi Legal Cell (PLC), a Delhi-based NGO comprising retired judges, lawyers and journalists who advocate for Indians facing injustice abroad.

In a Facebook post, the NGO shared, “Today, we share a story that will stay with you long after you read it — a story of loss, perseverance, and the extraordinary power of human compassion. n 1983, Chandran left his small village full of hope and dreams. But when his employer passed away and his passport was lost, he became trapped in a foreign land for 42 long years.”

The PLC team, led by Sudheer Thirunilath, worked closely with the Embassy of India in Bahrain and the Kingdom’s Immigration Department to facilitate Chandran’s return.

Gopalan Chandran (centre). Photo: Pravasi Legal Cell/Facebook

“Chandran finally returned to see his 95-year-old mother — who never stopped waiting for him. He boarded his flight this morning with no belongings, only memories, tears, and the dream of reuniting with family,” the NGO wrote.

The post continued, “This isn’t just a story of a man going home. It’s a story of what happens when humanity, justice, and relentless kindness come together. It’s a symbol of hope for countless migrants who remain unheard. Welcome home, Chandran. You were never forgotten.”

The NGO expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian and Bahraini authorities for their support.

Chandran’s reunion with his mother was deeply emotional. Tragically, his father had passed away in 1985, two years after Gopalan left for Bahrain.

Despite the joy of being back, Chandran shared a sombre outlook. “I’ve returned empty-handed. Even my air ticket was arranged by the embassy,” he told The Indian Express.

“The future looks bleak, and health is not on my side,” added Gopalan, who remains unmarried.