UAE announces reduced working hours during Ramzan 2024

This year, Ramzan is expected to start in the UAE on Tuesday, March 12.

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, March 4, announced reduced working hours for public and private sector employees during the holy month of Ramzan 1445 AH/2024.

Taking to X, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that there will be a reduction of two working hours per day for private sector employees during Ramzan.

Companies can implement flexible or remote work schedules during holy month, within daily working hours and according to their work nature.

Meanwhile, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) said in a circular that the working day would run from 9 am to 2.30 pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 9 am until 12 pm on Fridays.

Ministries and federal departments will be permitted to establish flexible or remote work schedules.

This year, Ramzan is expected to start in the UAE on Tuesday, March 12. However, the exact date of the start of Ramzan will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.

