Saudi Arabia: Madinah buses ready to serve visitors during Ramzan 2024

The Madinah Region Development Authority on Sunday, March 3, announced the completion of the readiness of the “Madinah buses” project, which is set to launch during the holy month of Ramzan 1445 AH/2024.

This aims to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance quality of life by reducing gas emissions and constructing pedestrian-friendly areas near the Prophet’s Mosque.

A fleet of 200 modern buses to transport visitors to significant religious sites in Madinah during Ramzan this year, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The authority has established seven shuttle routes for transportation to and from the Prophet’s Mosque, along with a dedicated station for Quba Mosque transportation.

The shuttle service operates from 3 pm until one hour after the Tarawih prayer, and during the last 10 days of Ramzan, it extends until half an hour after the Qiyam prayer.

Key pick-up locations include

Sports Stadium

Durrat Al-Madinah

Sayed Alshuhda’

The Islamic University

AlKhaldiha Neighborhood

Bani Harithah

Click here for the detailed bus map which provides a comprehensive overview of all stations and scheduled routes.

According to astronomical calculations, Ramzan in Saudi Arabia is expected to begin on March 11. The exact date of the start of Ramzan will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.