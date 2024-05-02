IMD Hyderabad issues heatwave warning as temperature continues to rise

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has extended its heatwave warning, now applicable until May 6, as temperatures in the state continue to surge.

Yesterday, the temperature in Telangana reached 46.6 degrees Celsius, recorded in Nalgonda.

Mercury in warning range

According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), temperatures in many districts in Telangana have entered the warning range, exceeding 45 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius have been recorded in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Khammam, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Warangal, Karimnagar, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jayashankar, Nirmal, Hanumakonda, Narayanpet, and Siddipet.

It should be noted that, according to TSDPS, the warning range is over 45 degrees Celsius, while the alert and watch ranges are 40-45 and 35-40 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Apart from heatwave, IMD Hyderabad predicts rise in temperatures

In addition to issuing heatwave warnings, the weather department has forecasted temperatures in the state to remain above 44 degrees Celsius in various districts.

Yesterday, even in Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature was 43.1 degrees Celsius recorded in Khairatabad. Apart from Khairatabad, Charminar also recorded 43 degrees Celsius yesterday.

As temperatures rise in various districts of Telangana, IMD Hyderabad continues to issue heatwave warnings.