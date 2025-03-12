Watch: German vlogger Ken Abroad gets emotional during visit to Prophet’s Mosque

Popular German travel vlogger Ken Abroad experienced an emotional moment during his recent visit to the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

In his latest vlog, titled “Inside Islam’s Second Holiest City, Medina, Saudi Arabia,” he fought back tears, overwhelmed by the mosque’s spiritual atmosphere and its profound significance in Islam.

As he explored the sacred grounds, Ken shared his heartfelt emotions with his followers. “I am sitting here next to the main entrance. I really have to hold back my tears. I can truly feel the power of this place,” he admitted, describing the sense of peace and connection he felt during his visit.

He added, “I can only imagine how it must feel to come here as a Muslim. It must be so much more powerful. This is a very touching moment for me.”

Watch Ken Abroad’s visit to Madinah

Ken’s reaction resonated with thousands of viewers and quickly went viral across social media platforms, where many praised his genuine and emotional experience.

One follower wrote, “This was such a beautiful vlog to watch. As a Muslim, seeing him—a non-Muslim—deeply reflect on whether he should even continue vlogging was remarkable. Many Muslims get distracted by their phones in such sacred places, but Ken truly felt the spiritual power of Madinah. Even from a block away from Masjid al-Nabawi, he sensed its force, which moved me to tears. May Allah guide him to Islam, and may we all experience this feeling one day.”

Another explained the emotional depth of his experience, “What you felt when you approached Prophet’s Mosque is what we call in Arabic: Fitra—that overwhelming, emotional, almost tearful feeling. It’s an indicator, Ken, that something inside you was deeply touched.”

“As a Muslim and Saudi,, to see you hold back your tears brought tears to my eyes man. Somethings are just too powerful I guess,” wrote another.