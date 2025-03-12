Indian-transcribed Quran manuscript now on display in Jeddah

Jeddah: A two-century-old Quran manuscript, transcribed in India, is now on display at the Islamic Arts Biennale at the Western Hajj Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Indian calligrapher Ghulam Mohiuddin transcribed this monumental Quran manuscript on the 6th of Muharram, 1240 AH (August 31, 1824 AD) in northern India. It was designated as a waqf (endowment) for the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, reflecting India’s deep historical ties to Islamic art and heritage.

Measuring an extraordinary 139.7 × 77.5 cm, the manuscript is embellished with gold, deep-colored pigments, and a cover originally encrusted with rubies, emeralds, turquoise, and peridot, making it one of the rarest Quran copies on display, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The text is written in black Naskh script, with a Persian translation in red Nastaliq, showcasing the Indo-Persian calligraphic style of the era.

Historical records indicate that the manuscript arrived in Madinah in the mid-13th century AH and was initially placed near Bab As-Salam before being moved to the mosque’s treasury during restoration in 1273 AH (1857 AD).

In 1302 AH (1884 AD), it was rebound by Hajj Yusuf bin Hajj Masoom Nemankani, a scholar and manuscript expert from Uzbekistan who later settled in Madinah.

Now preserved at the King Abdulaziz Complex for Endowment Libraries in Madinah, this rare Indian-transcribed Quran is a key attraction at the Biennale, celebrating India’s historical ties with the Islamic world and its legacy of artistic excellence.