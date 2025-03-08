Video: Saudi Arabia fulfils wish of two blind Sri Lankan girls to perform Umrah

Riyadh: In a remarkable act of generosity, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has fulfilled the wish of two blind Sri Lankan girls by facilitating their journey to perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

One of the girls, aged 22, astonished everyone with her ability to fully memorise the Holy Quran despite her blindness. Relying solely on audio recordings from a renowned reciter, she memorised the entire Quran by the age of 13.

In January 2025, she participated in the national Quran memorisation competition organised by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs in Sri Lanka, securing first place and winning a prize of one million rupees. Her achievement has made her an inspiring symbol of determination and devotion to the Holy Quran.

During the closing ceremony of the competition, the girls expressed their wish to undertake the pilgrimage.

Following a directive from Sheikh Dr Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Alsheikh, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs, the girls and their families were invited to perform Umrah.

Upon arriving in the holy cities, they completed the pilgrimage rituals, overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. The moment was deeply emotional, marked by tears of happiness and heartfelt prayers for Saudi Arabia’s leadership.

Watch the video here

فيديو ..|



عقب توجيه معالي وزير الشؤون الإسلامية، الشيخ الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ، باستضافة الفتاتين الكفيفتين السريلانكيتين المشاركتين في مسابقة القرآن الكريم لأداء العمرة برفقة ذويهما، استجابة لرغبتهما، وصلت الفتاتان إلى الأراضي المقدسة، حيث أدّتا مناسك العمرة… pic.twitter.com/3UQLQwQ7VF — وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية 🇸🇦 (@Saudi_Moia) March 6, 2025

This humanitarian gesture highlights Saudi Arabia’s dedication to supporting those in need and honouring Quran memorisers, ensuring inclusive spiritual experiences for all.