Saudi Arabia launches Iftar programme in India, neighbouring countries

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance—represented by its Religious Attaché in India—has launched an Iftar programme across several Indian cities during the holy month of Ramzan.

This initiative extends to neighbouring countries including Nepal, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka, marking a major humanitarian effort.

With more than 50,000 beneficiaries expected in India alone and nearly 100,000 across all four targeted nations, this initiative is designed to foster unity and provide vital support during the holy month, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Iftar programme, instituted by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, features group Iftar banquets organised with Saudi embassies, accredited charitable centers, and prominent Islamic figures.

This ensures that the programme effectively reaches those in need.

Beneficiaries have praised the Kingdom’s leadership and offered prayers for King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support during Ramzan.