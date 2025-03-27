Eid Al-Fitr 2025: Saudi Arabia calls on Muslims to sight moon on Saturday

Saudii Arabia’s Supreme Court on Thursday, March 27, called on all Muslims living in the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon of Shawwal 1445 AH-2025 on Ramzan 29 corresponding to Saturday evening, March 29.

In an announcement, the Kingdom’s Supreme Court called on Muslims who sight the moon with the naked eye, or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimonies, or report to the nearest centre that can contact a court.

Also Read Makkah’s Grand Mosque free of construction cranes after 15 years

The Supreme Court expressed hope that those who are capable of sighting the crescent moon will join committees formed for that purpose in different regions and participate in such efforts that benefit Muslims, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read Over 4.2M worshippers pray at Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramzan

+The moon-sighting committee in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) issued a similar call to see the moon on Saturday evening.

"مجلس الإمارات للإفتاء" يدعو إلى تحري هلال شوال مساء السبت المقبل#وام pic.twitter.com/G902pY5BCX — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) March 27, 2025

If Saturday, March 29, is the last day of Ramzan, Shawaal will fall on Sunday, March 30, as the Islamic month is 29 or 30 days long according to the lunar calendar. But, if it completes 30 days, Shawaal will fall on Monday, March 31.

The sighting of the crescent of Shawaal will also mark the day of Eid Al-Fitr which will begin either fall on Sunday or Monday.

Eid Al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan, which began on March 1 this year.