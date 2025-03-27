Over 4.2M worshippers pray at Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramzan

Riyadh: More than 4.2 million worshippers and pilgrims thronged the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday night, March 26 (27th night of Ramzan 1446 AH), a night widely believed to be Laylatul Qadr (The Night of Power).

According to Arabic channel Al Ekhbariya, the Grand Mosque recorded an unprecedented 800,000 pilgrims and 3.4 million worshippers on the 26th day of Ramzan and the night of the 27th.

Also Read Makkah’s Grand Mosque free of construction cranes after 15 years

Breakdown of worshippers attending prayers:

Fajr prayer – 703,000

Dhuhr prayer – 614,300

Asr prayer – 643,900

Maghreb prayer – 740,100

Isha prayer – 740,100

Watch videos here

Videos and images circulating on social media showcased the overwhelming number of worshippers filling every corner of the Grand Mosque and its courtyards. Many had gathered to perform Isha, Taraweeh, and Qiyam Al-Layl prayers on this spiritually significant night.

بخشوع وتضرع..



صفوف المصلين تملأ الطرق المؤدية إلى الحرم في #ليلة_27



من مراسل #الإخبارية عبد الرحمن الأحمدي pic.twitter.com/umHz2mO1K5 — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) March 26, 2025

🎥 | A Night of Tranquility: Tahajjud Prayer at the Holy Mosque on #Ramadan's 27th Night#AlEkhbariyaEN



pic.twitter.com/rmkmQRTZBk — AlEkhbariya News (@alekhbariyaEN) March 26, 2025

Enhanced operations to manage crowds

To facilitate smooth movement inside the Grand Mosque, authorities implemented extensive operational plans, including:

Prepared the Mataf (circumambulation area) to accommodate 107,000 pilgrims per hour

Deployment of 428 escalators, 28 elevators, and a 1,300-speaker modern audio system

Cooling systems provided 90,000 tons of power to maintain a comfortable atmosphere.

🌙🕋 ليلة 27 من رمضان | أجواء إيمانية عامرة بالطمأنينة، جموع المصلين يؤدون صلاة التراويح في رحاب #المسجد_الحرام وسط عناية فائقة ومنظومة من الخدمات المتكاملة. pic.twitter.com/YpBHT1AC48 — الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون الحرمين (@AlharamainSA) March 26, 2025

Authorities have also equipped 428 escalators and 28 elevators and modern audio systems including 1,300 speakers, in addition to providing power sources with a capacity of up to 90,000 tons to cool the Grand Mosque.

pic.twitter.com/7V6dVags4H — الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون الحرمين (@AlharamainSA) March 26, 2025

The crowd surges even more in the final days of Ramzan.

Umrah holds immense significance in Ramzan. Many Muslims believe that performing Umrah in this holy month carries the merit of Haj.

With the holy month drawing to a close, the final days of Ramzan 1446 AH continue to see record-breaking numbers of pilgrims in Makkah. The month is expected to conclude on Saturday, March 29.