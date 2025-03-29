Video: Woman slaps security officer at Prophet’s Mosque, police investigate

Madinah Region Police confirmed they responded immediately to a viral video showing a woman assaulting a security officer at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

A viral video clip showed a woman slapping a security officer in the courtyards of the Prophet’s Mosque.

The footage shows the woman attempting to use an unauthorised walkway. When the officer instructed her to take an alternative route, she refused and slapped him. The officer then retaliated by slapping her twice.

In a statement on Saturday, March 29, the Saudi General Directorate of Public Security confirmed that police intervened immediately, completing all necessary legal procedures in line with regulations.

Authorities did not disclose the woman’s nationality or provide further details about the altercation. They reaffirmed their commitment to enforcing the law and ensuring the safety of security personnel.