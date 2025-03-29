Video: Woman slaps security officer at Prophet’s Mosque, police investigate

Madinah Police intervened immediately, completing all necessary legal procedures in line with regulations.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th March 2025 10:26 am IST
Two security officers confront a woman near a barricade outside the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, with the mosque and city structures in the background. The image is blurred for privacy.
Security officers seen addressing an incident involving a woman near the Prophet’s Mosque in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Screengrab from a video

Madinah Region Police confirmed they responded immediately to a viral video showing a woman assaulting a security officer at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

A viral video clip showed a woman slapping a security officer in the courtyards of the Prophet’s Mosque.

The footage shows the woman attempting to use an unauthorised walkway. When the officer instructed her to take an alternative route, she refused and slapped him. The officer then retaliated by slapping her twice.

In a statement on Saturday, March 29, the Saudi General Directorate of Public Security confirmed that police intervened immediately, completing all necessary legal procedures in line with regulations.

Authorities did not disclose the woman’s nationality or provide further details about the altercation. They reaffirmed their commitment to enforcing the law and ensuring the safety of security personnel.

Tags
