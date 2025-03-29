Watch: First air evacuation from Grand Mosque’s new helipad

Riyadh: The Saudi Red Crescent Authority has successfully carried out the first-ever air medical evacuation from the Grand Mosque in Makkah, marking a significant milestone in emergency healthcare services for visitors.

This pioneering mission follows the recent launch of two helipads as part of the third Saudi expansion of the Grand Mosque, aimed at enhancing rapid medical response.

The emergency evacuation was initiated after Al Haram Emergency Hospital admitted a 60-year-old patient who had suffered a heart attack while performing Umrah. Following urgent medical intervention, the patient was swiftly airlifted to King Abdullah Medical City for advanced treatment, ensuring adherence to top-tier medical standards for critical cases, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

A video clip documented the moment medical teams quickly intervened, providing urgent care to the patient on the spot before transporting him by medical evacuation plane to the hospital for further treatment.

Watch videos here

الأولى من نوعها..#الإخبارية ترافق هبوط طائرة الإخلاء الطبي في الحرم المكي



عبر مراسل الإخبارية أسامة العبيدي pic.twitter.com/oR1Wj6igfI — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) March 27, 2025

#الإخبارية ترافق أول عملية إخلاء طبي من المسجد الحرام لمريض ستيني تعرض لذبحة صدرية أثناء أداء مناسك العمرة



عبر مراسلنا أسامة العبيدي pic.twitter.com/LB3utofhj7 — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) March 27, 2025

With the introduction of helipads within the Grand Mosque, emergency response times have been significantly improved. These air ambulance facilities enable the immediate transfer of critically ill patients to specialist hospitals, ultimately saving lives and providing rapid access to advanced medical care.

Saudi Arabia remains dedicated to enhancing healthcare infrastructure within the Grand Mosque, particularly during the Haj and Umrah seasons, which welcome millions of pilgrims.

his initiative highlights the Kingdom’s commitment to ensuring world-class medical support for visitors, reinforcing its role as a global leader in pilgrim welfare and emergency healthcare services.