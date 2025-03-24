Watch: Air ambulance test lands at Grand Mosque’s new helipad

Saudi Arabia’s Red Crescent Authority successfully conducted a test landing of an air ambulance at the helipad within the third Saudi expansion of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The helipad is designated for medical evacuations and hospital transfers during peak seasons such as Ramzan and Haj.

The announcement was shared by Makkah Region’s official account on X, along with a video of the landing.

Earlier, on January 15, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority deployed an air ambulance for the first time in the Eastern Province. A critically injured person was airlifted to King Fahd Military Medical Complex in Dhahran following a traffic accident near Dammam.

This initiative aims to reduce emergency response times and provide life-saving care. By enhancing medical evacuation capabilities, authorities are reinforcing their commitment to efficient healthcare in one of the world’s most visited religious sites.