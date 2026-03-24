Gear up for rains for two days as IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad need to get ready for rains for two days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in view of expected thundershowers.

As per the alert issued for all districts of the state, rains or thundershowers are expected on March 26 and 27.

Lightning expected

As per IMD Hyderabad, the state will also witness lightning along with squalls on March 26 and 27.

Meanwhile, a weather enthusiast, Telangana Weatherman, who is known for accurate forecasting, has forecast rains even today evening.

He also predicted thunderstorms in some Telangana districts, including Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, and Rangareddy.

Today's FORECAST ⚠️⛈️



Isolated THUNDERSTORMS ahead in Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy during afternoon to night



Other places – Mostly dry



Hyderabad – An isolated spell of rain likely in West, South HYD towards evening, however… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) March 24, 2026

IMD forecasts haze, rains in Hyderabad

The weather department has forecast hazy conditions till March 25, and then rains are expected till March 27.

It is forecast that hazy conditions will prevail in all zones, viz., Charminar, Khairathabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally of the city in the morning hours.

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Meanwhile, as per Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), the temperature in the state has dropped below 40 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nizamabad on Monday, March 24.

In the case of Hyderabad, the highest temperature of 36.9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Amberpet.

In view of the expected rains in all districts of the state, as forecast by IMD Hyderabad, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.