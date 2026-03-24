Gear up for rains for two days as IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert

As per the alert issued for all districts of the state, rains or thundershowers are expected on March 26 and 27.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th March 2026 10:41 am IST
Flooded Hyderabad streets during unseasonal rains with cars and motorbikes in water.
Rains in Hyderabad (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad need to get ready for rains for two days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in view of expected thundershowers.

As per the alert issued for all districts of the state, rains or thundershowers are expected on March 26 and 27.

Lightning expected

As per IMD Hyderabad, the state will also witness lightning along with squalls on March 26 and 27.

Subhan Haleem

Meanwhile, a weather enthusiast, Telangana Weatherman, who is known for accurate forecasting, has forecast rains even today evening.

He also predicted thunderstorms in some Telangana districts, including Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, and Rangareddy.

IMD forecasts haze, rains in Hyderabad

The weather department has forecast hazy conditions till March 25, and then rains are expected till March 27.

MS Admissions 2026-27

It is forecast that hazy conditions will prevail in all zones, viz., Charminar, Khairathabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally of the city in the morning hours.

Meanwhile, as per Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), the temperature in the state has dropped below 40 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nizamabad on Monday, March 24.

In the case of Hyderabad, the highest temperature of 36.9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Amberpet.

In view of the expected rains in all districts of the state, as forecast by IMD Hyderabad, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th March 2026 10:41 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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