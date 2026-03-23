Hyderabad ranks second in list of richest districts in Telangana

Hyderabad: Hyderabad once again ranked second in the list of the richest districts in Telangana based on per capita income.

According to Telangana Socio Economic Outlook 2026, the per capita income of Hyderabad is Rs 4,76,679, surpassing the state’s average of Rs 3,80,031.

List of top 10 richest districts in Telangana

Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP) measures the economic output in a district. While it gauges the district’s economic size, it does not capture the average amount of money earned per person in the district.

District per capita income reflects the average income earned per person annually in a district.

Here is the list of the top 10 richest districts in Telangana based on per capita income:

Districts in Telangana District per capita (in Rs) Rangareddy 11,29,735 Hyderabad 4,76,679 Sangareddy 3,94,587 Medchal-Malkajgiri 3,81,506 Bhadradri Kothagudem 3,69,420 Mahabubnagar 3,36,898 Mulugu 3,35,509 Yadadri Bhuvanagiri 3,35,264 Nalgonda 3,30,216 Medak 3,29,209 Source: Telangana Socio Economic Outlook 2026

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Hyderabad records second highest GDDP

Hyderabad’s GDDP is Rs 2,25,860 crore, ranking as the second highest among the districts in Telangana.

Both in terms of GDDP and per capita income, Hyderabad secures the second position in the list of the richest districts in Telangana.

In terms of GDDP, Mulugu is at the bottom of the list. Here is the list of the top 10 districts based on GDDP:

Districts in Telangana District GDDP (in Rs. crores) Rangareddy 3,41,080 Hyderabad 2,25,860 Medchal-Malkajgiri 1,16,133 Sangareddy 74,194 Nalgonda 64,219 Nizamabad 49,974 Bhadradri Kothagudem 48,354 Khammam 47,184 Suryapet 38,865 Siddipet 37,495 Source: Telangana Socio Economic Outlook 2026

The GDDP and per capita income of Hyderabad are less than those of Ranga Reddy, despite the population of the former being greater than the latter, due to rapid development in the outskirts of the city.

As per the 2011 Census, the population of Ranga Reddy was 24,26,243, whereas in Hyderabad, it was 39,43,323.