Hyderabad ranks second in list of richest districts in Telangana

The per capita income of Hyderabad is Rs 4,76,679, surpassing the state’s average of Rs 3,80,031.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2026 10:25 am IST
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Hyderabad: Hyderabad once again ranked second in the list of the richest districts in Telangana based on per capita income.

According to Telangana Socio Economic Outlook 2026, the per capita income of Hyderabad is Rs 4,76,679, surpassing the state’s average of Rs 3,80,031.

List of top 10 richest districts in Telangana

Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP) measures the economic output in a district. While it gauges the district’s economic size, it does not capture the average amount of money earned per person in the district.

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District per capita income reflects the average income earned per person annually in a district.

Here is the list of the top 10 richest districts in Telangana based on per capita income:

Districts in TelanganaDistrict per capita (in Rs)
Rangareddy11,29,735
Hyderabad4,76,679
Sangareddy3,94,587
Medchal-Malkajgiri3,81,506
Bhadradri Kothagudem3,69,420
Mahabubnagar3,36,898
Mulugu3,35,509
Yadadri Bhuvanagiri3,35,264
Nalgonda3,30,216
Medak3,29,209
Source: Telangana Socio Economic Outlook 2026

Hyderabad records second highest GDDP

Hyderabad’s GDDP is Rs 2,25,860 crore, ranking as the second highest among the districts in Telangana.

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Both in terms of GDDP and per capita income, Hyderabad secures the second position in the list of the richest districts in Telangana.

In terms of GDDP, Mulugu is at the bottom of the list. Here is the list of the top 10 districts based on GDDP:

Districts in TelanganaDistrict GDDP (in Rs. crores)
Rangareddy3,41,080
Hyderabad2,25,860
Medchal-Malkajgiri1,16,133
Sangareddy74,194
Nalgonda64,219
Nizamabad49,974
Bhadradri Kothagudem48,354
Khammam47,184
Suryapet38,865
Siddipet37,495
Source: Telangana Socio Economic Outlook 2026

The GDDP and per capita income of Hyderabad are less than those of Ranga Reddy, despite the population of the former being greater than the latter, due to rapid development in the outskirts of the city.

As per the 2011 Census, the population of Ranga Reddy was 24,26,243, whereas in Hyderabad, it was 39,43,323.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2026 10:25 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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