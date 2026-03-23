Hyderabad ranks second in list of richest districts in Telangana

Hyderabad: Hyderabad once again ranked second in the list of the richest districts in Telangana based on per capita income.
According to Telangana Socio Economic Outlook 2026, the per capita income of Hyderabad is Rs 4,76,679, surpassing the state’s average of Rs 3,80,031.
List of top 10 richest districts in Telangana
Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP) measures the economic output in a district. While it gauges the district’s economic size, it does not capture the average amount of money earned per person in the district.
District per capita income reflects the average income earned per person annually in a district.
Here is the list of the top 10 richest districts in Telangana based on per capita income:
|Districts in Telangana
|District per capita (in Rs)
|Rangareddy
|11,29,735
|Hyderabad
|4,76,679
|Sangareddy
|3,94,587
|Medchal-Malkajgiri
|3,81,506
|Bhadradri Kothagudem
|3,69,420
|Mahabubnagar
|3,36,898
|Mulugu
|3,35,509
|Yadadri Bhuvanagiri
|3,35,264
|Nalgonda
|3,30,216
|Medak
|3,29,209
Hyderabad records second highest GDDP
Hyderabad’s GDDP is Rs 2,25,860 crore, ranking as the second highest among the districts in Telangana.
Both in terms of GDDP and per capita income, Hyderabad secures the second position in the list of the richest districts in Telangana.
In terms of GDDP, Mulugu is at the bottom of the list. Here is the list of the top 10 districts based on GDDP:
|Districts in Telangana
|District GDDP (in Rs. crores)
|Rangareddy
|3,41,080
|Hyderabad
|2,25,860
|Medchal-Malkajgiri
|1,16,133
|Sangareddy
|74,194
|Nalgonda
|64,219
|Nizamabad
|49,974
|Bhadradri Kothagudem
|48,354
|Khammam
|47,184
|Suryapet
|38,865
|Siddipet
|37,495
The GDDP and per capita income of Hyderabad are less than those of Ranga Reddy, despite the population of the former being greater than the latter, due to rapid development in the outskirts of the city.
As per the 2011 Census, the population of Ranga Reddy was 24,26,243, whereas in Hyderabad, it was 39,43,323.