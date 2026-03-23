Woman killed by husband in front of child on Hyderabad outskirts

Hyderabad: A woman was killed by her husband in front of their child on the outskirts of Hyderabad on the night of Saturday, March 21.

As per the details of the case, the woman has been identified as Potala Shobha Rani, a resident of Devunipally village in Shadnagar. She had married Ranjeet from Koyalakonda village in Mahbubnagar district around ten years ago, and the couple had two children.

However, over the past few years, Shobha had reportedly come in contact with a man named Narsimhulu from her village and was in a relationship with him.

After learning about it, Ranjeet frequently argued with his wife. Due to the disputes, Shobha moved to her parents’ house along with her children a few months ago.

On Saturday, Ranjeet called Shobha and asked her to meet him in Shadnagar to discuss a matter.

It is suspected that he took her to a secluded place and killed her in front of their son and fled from the spot.

On Sunday, villagers noticed the woman lying dead and the child crying nearby. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the location and shifted the body for postmortem.

A case has been registered, and the investigation is underway.