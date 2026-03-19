20-yr-old woman dies by suicide after pet cat’s death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Losing a pet can be a deeply distressing experience, often hard to express the grief. Himabindu, a 20-year-old college student in Hyderabad, allegedly died by suicide shortly after her cat passed away.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning at Venkatadri Colony in Badagpet. The cat, which was with the family for two years, suddenly died at around 4 am, said the Meerpet police.

Based on a complaint filed by her mother, she found her daughter lying unconscious with rat poison at around 4:30 am.

The family quickly took her to the hospital, where she died. The body was handed over to the bereaved family members after the post-mortem examination.

“The family has more cats. We have registered a case of suicide. Further investigations are underway,” Meerpet Station House Officer said.