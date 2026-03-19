20-yr-old woman dies by suicide after pet cat’s death in Hyderabad

The incident occurred at Venkatadri Colony in Badagpet.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th March 2026 3:22 pm IST|   Updated: 19th March 2026 3:44 pm IST
The cat who passed away

Hyderabad: Losing a pet can be a deeply distressing experience, often hard to express the grief. Himabindu, a 20-year-old college student in Hyderabad, allegedly died by suicide shortly after her cat passed away.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning at Venkatadri Colony in Badagpet. The cat, which was with the family for two years, suddenly died at around 4 am, said the Meerpet police.

Based on a complaint filed by her mother, she found her daughter lying unconscious with rat poison at around 4:30 am.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

The family quickly took her to the hospital, where she died. The body was handed over to the bereaved family members after the post-mortem examination.

“The family has more cats. We have registered a case of suicide. Further investigations are underway,” Meerpet Station House Officer said.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th March 2026 3:22 pm IST|   Updated: 19th March 2026 3:44 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button