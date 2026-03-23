Hania Aamir gets trolled brutally for opting ‘bold outfit’ on Eid

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is once again making headlines, this time for her Eid-ul-Fitr look that has divided social media. The actress, who was recently seen in the drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, which concluded on March 22, is now trending for her festive outfit choice.

For Eid, Hania opted for a saree paired with a sleeveless blouse, keeping her overall look minimal with simple makeup and a traditional parandi hairstyle. While some fans appreciated her elegance, a section of social media users expressed disappointment, stating that the outfit did not align with typical Eid fashion.

Several users took to social media to share their opinions. While a few praised her beauty, others criticised her styling choices, suggesting that the look lacked the traditional “Eid vibe.”

“What kind of Eid look is this? Is this what we call having the best sense of fashion? Tauba, bhai. Hania was cute, but recently I don’t know what she’s done to herself, I don’t like this at all,” one X user wrote.

What kind of Eid look is this? Is this what we call having the best sense of fashion? Tauba, bhai. Hania was cute, but recently I don’t know what she’s done to herself, I don’t like this at all. pic.twitter.com/2k9tPEl5yW — 🇵🇰 (@Talktomyhandddd) March 22, 2026

Some comments pointed out that sarees are not commonly associated with Eid celebrations, while others felt her overall appearance could have been styled differently for the occasion.

Another commented, “She looks pretty as usual, but for Eid, she should have worn something else or draped her saree a little differently.”

One netizen commented, “saree isn’t very appropriate for Eid in my opinion. And she could have at least done her hair well”

Another wrote, “Indian fans k Liye indian look krliya but this is not Eid look”

“This is not giving the Eid vibe, you could of done better,” a third one wrote

“Pathetic not according to eid,” another commented.

Another social media user wrote, “Eid outfits should be traditional & somehow religious as it’s a festival related to the religion.”

Despite the mixed reactions, Hania continues to remain one of the most talked-about celebrities, often grabbing attention for both her on-screen performances and off-screen appearances.

On the work front, the actress was last seen alongside Bilal Abbas Khan in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu. With the drama now concluded, fans are eagerly waiting to see what she takes up next.