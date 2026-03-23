Meri Zindagi Hai Tu: Hania Aamir’s reported fees for 34 episodes

Starring Bilal Abbas Khan as Kamyaar and Hania Aamir as Ayra, the show wrapped up its journey with a double-episode finale that left fans emotional and satisfied

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2026 2:40 pm IST
Bilal Abbas Khan and Hania Aamir
Bilal Abbas Khan and Hania Aamir from last episode of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu (Image Source: X)

Islamabad: After a successful four-month run, one of Pakistan’s most popular television dramas, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, aired its final episode on Sunday, March 22. Starring Bilal Abbas Khan as Kamyaar and Hania Aamir as Ayra, the show wrapped up its journey with a double-episode finale that left fans emotional and satisfied.

The much-awaited climax delivered a happy ending, with Ayra preparing to leave when Kamyaar rushes to the airport, boards her flight, and finally confesses his love while seeking forgiveness for his past mistakes. The heartfelt conclusion has been widely appreciated by fans, with many taking to social media to express their excitement and admiration for the lead pair.

As the drama concludes, attention has now shifted to Hania Aamir’s earnings from the show. Let’s have a look.

Subhan Haleem

Hania Aamir’s remuneration per episode

One of the highest-paid actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry, Hania reportedly charges around PKR 4 lakh per episode. However, given her soaring popularity and increasing international recognition, especially among Indian audiences, her fee for the drama is believed to have been revised to between PKR 4–5 lakh per episode, as per reports.

With a total of 34 episodes, her estimated earnings from Meri Zindagi Hai Tu stand at approximately PKR 1.36 crore – PKR 1.7 croremaking it one of her most lucrative television projects to date.

Written by Radain Shah and directed by Mussadiq Malek, the drama revolves around Kamyaar, a wealthy yet flawed young man, and Ayra, a determined medical student. While the show received praise for its performances and emotional depth, it also sparked debate for portraying a toxic male lead.

MS Admissions 2026-27

With its gripping storyline and strong performances, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has left a lasting impression on viewers.

What’s your take on the finale?

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2026 2:40 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Lollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button