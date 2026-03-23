Islamabad: After a successful four-month run, one of Pakistan’s most popular television dramas, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, aired its final episode on Sunday, March 22. Starring Bilal Abbas Khan as Kamyaar and Hania Aamir as Ayra, the show wrapped up its journey with a double-episode finale that left fans emotional and satisfied.

The much-awaited climax delivered a happy ending, with Ayra preparing to leave when Kamyaar rushes to the airport, boards her flight, and finally confesses his love while seeking forgiveness for his past mistakes. The heartfelt conclusion has been widely appreciated by fans, with many taking to social media to express their excitement and admiration for the lead pair.

As the drama concludes, attention has now shifted to Hania Aamir’s earnings from the show. Let’s have a look.

Hania Aamir’s remuneration per episode

One of the highest-paid actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry, Hania reportedly charges around PKR 4 lakh per episode. However, given her soaring popularity and increasing international recognition, especially among Indian audiences, her fee for the drama is believed to have been revised to between PKR 4–5 lakh per episode, as per reports.

With a total of 34 episodes, her estimated earnings from Meri Zindagi Hai Tu stand at approximately PKR 1.36 crore – PKR 1.7 croremaking it one of her most lucrative television projects to date.

Written by Radain Shah and directed by Mussadiq Malek, the drama revolves around Kamyaar, a wealthy yet flawed young man, and Ayra, a determined medical student. While the show received praise for its performances and emotional depth, it also sparked debate for portraying a toxic male lead.

With its gripping storyline and strong performances, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has left a lasting impression on viewers.

What’s your take on the finale?