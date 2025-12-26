Pak drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu: Hania and Bilal’s fee per episode

Islamabad: Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu continues to remain one of the most talked-about shows among Urdu and Hindi-speaking audiences worldwide. The romantic drama stars Bilal Abbas Khan as Kamyar and Hania Aamir as Dr Ayra, and their on-screen chemistry has been widely praised since the show’s premiere. So far, 14 episodes have aired, with fans eagerly waiting for episode 15, set to release on Friday, December 26.

Amid the growing buzz, the lead actors’ remuneration has also become a topic of discussion.

Hania Aamir’s per episode salary

Reports suggest that Hania Aamir charges around PKR 4 lakh per episode. Given her rising popularity, especially after her global success and growing recognition among Indian audiences, her fee for Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is believed to have seen an upward revision.

Bilal Abbas Khan’s per episode salary

Reports indicate that top Pakistani actors earn significantly per episode. Comparisons are often drawn with contemporaries, with actors like Wahaj Ali reportedly charging around PKR 2.25 to 3 lakh per episode, while senior stars earn even higher figures. As one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation, Bilal Abbas Khan is expected to be among the higher-paid names on television.

With its engaging storyline, strong performances, and mounting anticipation for the upcoming episode, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu continues to keep viewers hooked, both on and off screen.