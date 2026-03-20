Islamabad: With the Eid weekend almost here, fans of the Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu are eagerly waiting for its much-anticipated final episode. The second last episode (episode 33) aired on March 14 following a Ramzan schedule change, and it was initially expected that the finale (episode 34) would air on Saturday, March 21, coinciding with Eid.

However, there has been a slight change in the schedule once again.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu stars Bilal Abbas Khan and Hania Aamir (Instagram)

The grand finale of the show, starring Hania Aamir as Ayra and Bilal Abbas Khan as Kamyaar, will now air on the second day of Eid, March 22. Fans can look forward to a mega double episode, expected to run for nearly two hours, promising an emotional and dramatic conclusion to the beloved series.

Why not Eid day?

The makers appear to have strategically avoided releasing the finale on Eid day, as audiences are typically occupied with celebrations, family gatherings, and outings. By shifting the double-episode finale to the second day of Eid, they are likely aiming to ensure better viewership, as people tend to have more free time to relax and catch up on their favourite shows. This move could help maintain strong TRPs and online views, allowing the much-awaited ending to reach a wider audience without being overshadowed by the festivities.

For viewers in India, the final episode of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu will be available on YouTube via the Top Pakistani Dramas channel, where all previous 33 episodes have already been uploaded.

With just a day left for Eid, excitement is at its peak as fans remain on the edge of their seats, wondering how Ayra and Kamyaar’s love story will conclude. Will it be a happy ending or a heartbreaking twist? Only time will tell.