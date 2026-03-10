Islamabad: Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is currently one of the most talked-about and widely watched Pakistani dramas, not only in its home country but also across India. The show has managed to capture viewers’ attention largely due to the strong on-screen chemistry between the lead pair Bilal Abbas Khan, who plays Kamyaar, and Hania Aamir as Dr Ayra.

While the storyline has seen its share of ups and downs since the beginning, the engaging scenes and chemistry between Hania and Bilal have played a major role in keeping the audience hooked. As a result, the drama has continued to enjoy strong viewership and impressive TRPs.

Now, as Meri Zindagi Hai Tu nears its finale, the Musaddiq Malek-directed drama has achieved a remarkable milestone in India. According to the latest buzz, the show has shattered records by becoming the first Pakistani drama to cross the 1 billion views mark on Indian YouTube while still being on air.

Official YouTube channels banned in India

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, the Indian government banned several leading Pakistani YouTube channels, including major drama platforms such as ARY Digital, Har Pal Geo, and Hum TV.

However, despite the restrictions, Pakistani dramas have found a new route to reach their massive Indian fan base. Producers and content creators from Pakistan’s entertainment industry have launched alternate YouTube channels where ongoing and latest dramas are uploaded with the same production quality as the original platforms.

Similarly, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is currently available on the Top Pakistani Dramas YouTube channel, as the official ARY Digital channel remains banned in India. The drama has managed to garner over 1 billion views on this alternate channel, highlighting its immense popularity among Indian viewers.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu final episodes

Meanwhile, the makers have also announced the dates for the drama’s final episodes. According to ARY Digital, the second-last episode of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu will air this Saturday, March 14.

The grand finale episode is expected to air either on March 27 or March 28. Notably, Eid in India and Pakistan is expected to fall around March 21, making the drama’s conclusion part of the festive television lineup.

So far, 32 episodes of the drama have been aired, and with the story now heading toward its climax, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the journey of Kamyaar and Dr Ayra will finally unfold.