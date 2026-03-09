Hyderabad: Fans were finally delighted as the much-awaited episode 32 of the Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu aired on Saturday, March 7. The show, which has been trending among drama lovers, continues to keep audiences invested with its emotional storyline.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu stars Hania Aamir as Ayra and Bilal Abbas Khan as Kamyaar. Their on-screen chemistry has been one of the biggest highlights of the drama since the beginning and has played a major role in attracting viewers week after week. However, despite the excitement around episode 32, many fans felt that the episode was dragged and did not fully live up to expectations.

Meanwhile, there is now a major update regarding the finale. Much to the relief of viewers who have been eagerly waiting for the story’s conclusion, it has now been confirmed that the drama is finally nearing its end.

The dates for the final episodes are now out. The second-last episode of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has been officially announced by ARY Digital and will air next Saturday, March 14. The grand finale episode is likely to be aired on March 27 or 28. Notably, Eid in India and Pakistan is expected to fall around March 21.

How and where to watch episode 32 in India

Episode 32 of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu premiered digitally on ARY Digital’s official YouTube channel on Saturday. However, since the channel is not accessible in India, the episode is usually uploaded within a few hours on the Top Pakistani Drama YouTube channel, where Indian viewers can watch it.

Are you watching Hania and Bilal’s drama? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.