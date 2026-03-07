Hyderabad: Fans of the popular Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu are eagerly waiting for the release of its much-anticipated episode 32, which is expected to air today. The romantic drama stars Hania Aamir as Dr Ayra and Bilal Abbas Khan as Kamyaar, and has already completed 31 episodes so far.

The show has built a massive fan following thanks to the chemistry between the lead pair. However, viewers were left confused last week when the new episode did not air and the makers did not provide any official explanation.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu 2 Episode 32

As Saturday arrives, fans are once again hoping that episode 32 will finally drop today on March 7. For viewers in India, the new episode will be available on YouTube through the channel Top Pakistani Dramas, where many fans follow the series online.

Bilal Abbas Khan and Hania Aamir from Meri Zindagi Hai Tu (Image Source: X)

Schedule, timings changed

Currently airing on ARY Digital, the drama’s schedule was recently changed due to the ongoing Ramzan programming. Earlier, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu used to air twice a week on Fridays and Saturdays. However, during Ramzan, the channel reportedly shifted the show to a once-a-week Saturday slot.

Meanwhile, there has also been growing curiosity about the show’s finale. Earlier, the drama was expected to conclude by the third or fourth week of February. In fact, the show’s writer Radain Shah had revealed on January 29 that only a handful of episodes remained.

However, industry reports now suggest that the channel may be deliberately extending the series so that the grand finale airs after Ramzan. The strategy reportedly aims to avoid a repeat of last year’s TRP setback faced by the blockbuster Aye Ishq Junoon, whose ratings dropped sharply when its finale aired in a late-night Ramzan slot.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu itself has witnessed a dip in ratings recently, falling from around 15 TRP to nearly 5.4. By stretching the remaining episodes, the channel is reportedly hoping to bring the show back to its peak popularity and deliver a strong, post-Ramzan finale. So, you can expected the last episode only after Marcch 21.

Written by Radain Shah and directed by Mussadiq Malek, the drama revolves around the complicated and emotional love story between Kamyaar and Ayra.