Islamabad: Friday is here and all eyes are once again on the new episode of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, one of the most watched and trending Pakistani dramas among Urdu and Hindi-speaking audiences worldwide. Starring Bilal Abbas Khan as Kamyaar and Hania Aamir as Dr Ayra, the show has won hearts with its emotional storyline and the lead pair’s much-loved chemistry, despite a few ups and downs along the way.

So far, 24 episodes of the drama have been aired, and fans are eagerly waiting for episodes 25 and 26 this week.

Meanwhile, interesting details about the show’s finale have now come to light.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu last episode details

The drama’s writer, Radain Shah, recently appeared on Nadia Khan’s morning show Rise and Shine, where he revealed how many episodes are left before the series concludes.

Radain Shah said, “I wrote the ending days ago. Now only a few episodes are left I think 6 to 7. 24 episodes have already been aired. If we stretch it, viewers will get bored. As a director, I also don’t like dragging the story or a sequence for many episodes.”

Based on this, if 6 episodes remain, the drama is expected to conclude with episode 30, which could air on February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. However, sources suggest that the makers may plan a special mega episode as episode 31, though the show is most likely to wrap up by mid-February.

With the writer himself confirming the total number of episodes, fans are now more curious than ever about the upcoming twists and emotional turns in Kamyaar and Ayra’s love story.

Fastest Pakistani drama to hit 1 Billion views

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is written by Radain Shah and directed by Mussadiq Malek. The series revolves around the troubled romance between Kamyaar and Ayra and continues to enjoy strong TRPs and high viewership.

In another major achievement, the drama recently created history by becoming the fastest Pakistani show to reach one billion views on YouTube, achieving the milestone in just 22 episodes. It surpassed Danish Taimoor and Sarah Khan’s Sher, which reached the mark in 24 episodes, and Kaffara, starring Laiba Khan and Ali Ansari, which entered the one-billion-view club in 60 days.

Are you watching Meri Zindagi Hai Tu?