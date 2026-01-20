Fastest Pakistani drama to cross 1 Billion views on YouTube 2026

Islamabad: Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, starring Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan, continues to dominate conversations as one of the most talked-about Pakistani dramas currently on air. The drama features Hania as Dr Ayra, a principled medical student, and Bilal as Kamyar, an impulsive and wealthy young man. Their intense and often controversial love story explores themes of obsession, emotional boundaries, and societal expectations.

Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu hits 1 Billion views

And now, in a massive achievement, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has broken all records by becoming the fastest Pakistani drama to reach 1 billion views on YouTube, achieving the milestone in just 22 episodes. The show has surpassed Danish Taimoor and Sarah Khan’s Sher, which reached 1 billion views in 24 episodes, and Kaffara starring Laiba Khan and Ali Ansari, which entered the 1 billion club in 60 days.

With this milestone, the drama becomes Bilal Abbas Khan’s second project and Hania Aamir’s fifth drama to cross the 1 billion views mark. Meanwhile, the record for the fastest Pakistani drama to cross 2 billion views on YouTube is currently held by Jaan Nisar, starring Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari.

More about the drama

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu airs every Friday and Saturday, with episodes 23 and 24 set to release this week. For Indian viewers, the drama is available on the Top Pakistani Dramas YouTube channel, as official Pakistani channels remain inaccessible in India. The series is written by Radain Shah and directed by Musaddiq Malik.