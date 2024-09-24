Fastest Pakistani drama to cross 2 Billion views on YouTube

Islamabad: The Pakistani drama industry has witnessed another major milestone as the hit serial Jaan Nisar has officially crossed the coveted 2 billion views mark on YouTube. This remarkable achievement makes Jaan Nisar one of the few Pakistani dramas to join the prestigious “billion club.”

Starring two of the country’s top actors, Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari, Jaan Nisar has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and undeniable on-screen chemistry.

The serial, which has aired 57 episodes on Geo TV, continues to be a fan favorite, with viewers eagerly following every episode.

Danish and Hiba took to Instagram to celebrate the drama’s success.

This is not the first time Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari have garnered massive popularity together. Their earlier hit drama Deewangi also became a major success, prompting Geo TV to reunite the duo for Jaan Nisar. Written by Rehana Aftab and directed by Mohsin Mirza, the show is produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, two renowned names in the Pakistani drama industry.

Other Pakistani dramas that have surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube, include Tere Bin, Khuda Aur Mohabbat (Season 3), Mere Humsafar, Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, Ishq Murshid, among others.