Viewers slam Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu makers

Islamabad: Meri Zindagi Hai Tu continues to be one of the most-watched Pakistani dramas, not only in Pakistan but also among Indian and global Urdu- and Hindi-speaking audiences. Starring Bilal Abbas Khan as Kamyar and Hania Aamir as Dr Ayra, the show has been trending online, largely due to the lead pair’s strong on-screen chemistry.

So far, the drama has aired 19 episodes, with the latest episode released on Friday, January 9. The recent episodes had viewers hooked, especially as Kamyar and Ayra were set to get married, only to part ways on their nikah day, a twist that left audiences eager for what would unfold next.

However, episode 19, which aired on ARY Digital, has sparked mixed reactions. The episode focused on Kamyar’s emotional breakdown, showing him turning to alcohol and growing closer to Faria, the show’s primary antagonist. Many viewers expressed frustration, stating that the storyline felt unnecessarily stretched, with repeated flashbacks and limited progress in the central love story.

Several fans took to social media to voice their disappointment. Some said they began watching the drama solely for Ayra and Kamyar’s journey, but were now losing interest due to the extended Kamyar–Faria track.

Others criticised the portrayal of alcohol consumption, noting that such scenes have become increasingly common in Pakistani dramas and are drawing backlash from international viewers as well.

“I don’t feel like watching this drama anymore. Is it just me or anyone else?” Another wrote, “We waited for seven days, and they’re showing only Kamyaar and Fariya scenes and flashbacks. How many more ratings do you want?”

A Bilal Abbas fan added, “This is another bad script Bilal Abbas chose after Ishq Murshid. Both dramas started with so much excitement, but slowly they became boring.”

One fan said, “Dear writer, I watched the whole episode in just 10 minutes. It means the story is useless now.” The most condemnable part was Kamyar being shown consuming alcohol. Even international fans were annoyed with Pakistani dramas showing alcohol.

A fan wrote, “What’s up with Pakistani dramas these days? Every other episode feels like an alcohol commercial characters casually drinking like it’s chai time. And then, just to play it safe, you write a disclaimer in the corner as if that magically makes it all okay.”

Written by Radain Shah and directed by Mussadiq Malek, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu revolves around Kamyar, a wealthy and impulsive young man, and Ayra, a brilliant medical student from a family of doctors. Despite recent criticism, the drama has amassed over 600 million views on YouTube.

With episode 20 set to air tonight, viewers are hopeful that the story will regain its momentum and deliver the emotional payoff they have been waiting for.