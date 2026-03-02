Hyderabad: Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is currently one of the most talked-about shows, but this time for all the wrong reasons. Instead of praising the chemistry between Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan, fans are expressing anger over the drama being delayed and dragged unnecessarily.

So far, 31 episodes have aired, and episode 32 was expected to release last Saturday on February 28. However, the episode did not air, leaving viewers disappointed and upset.

Pakistani entertainment portals later confirmed that the new episode will now be telecast next Saturday, March 7. Reportedly, the makers have decided to slow down the show due to Ramzan, as TRPs are said to be affected during the holy month, and they want the drama to conclude after Eid. This means the show is now expected to end after March 19.

Director Mussadik Malek also clarified on Instagram that the scheduling decision was taken at the channel’s executive level and that he found out about the delay along with the audience. ‘Just to clarify, scheduling decisions are made at the channel’s executive level,’ he wrote on Instagram.

Fans have strongly criticised the channel ARY Digital for not issuing any official announcement in advance. Social media is flooded with comments such as “Boycott ARY” and “Shame on you ARY.”

As per the new Ramzan schedule, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, which earlier aired twice a week, will now be telecast only on Saturdays at 10:30 PM (PST), while another show, Madawa, will air on Fridays at the same time. The absence of a new episode last week has only added to viewers’ frustration.