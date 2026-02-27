Meri Zindagi Hai Tu: Know when episode 32 will air in India

With the beginning of Ramzan, the makers have revised the telecast schedule and timings of the series starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Hania Aamir

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th February 2026 6:07 pm IST
An emotional scene from Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episode 32 featuring a man and woman in conversation at home.
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu stars Bilal Abbas Khan and Hania Aamir (Image Source: YouTube)

Hyderabad: Fans of the Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu made Fridays and Saturdays their weekly ritual ever since the show premiered in November last year. However, with the beginning of Ramzan, the makers have revised the telecast schedule and timings of the series starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Hania Aamir.

So far, 31 episodes of the drama have aired, and viewers are now eagerly waiting for episode 32, which is expected to bring new twists and romantic moments between Kamyaar and Ayra.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32

According to the updated schedule, episode 32 will be broadcast on February 28 at 10:30 PM (PST) on ARY Digital. For Indian audiences, the episode will be available on the YouTube channel Top Pakistani Dramas.

New timings announcement

Producers Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib announced the Ramzan schedule through the official Instagram page of their production house Six Sigma Plus. As per the new timings, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, which earlier aired twice a week, will now be telecast only on Saturdays at 10:30 PM (PST), while their other show Madawa will air on Fridays at the same time slot.

The drama features Bilal Abbas Khan as Kamyaar and Hania Aamir as Dr Ayra and has been widely appreciated for its emotional storyline and the chemistry between the lead pair. Written by Radain Shah and directed by Musaddiq Malek, the series continues to keep viewers hooked despite minor fluctuations in its narrative.

Are you excited to watch the next episode?

