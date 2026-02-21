Hyderabad: Fans of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu have been eagerly waiting for clarity after the sudden change in the show’s airing schedule during Ramzan. The drama, starring Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan, is currently one of the most-watched Pakistani serials, not only in Pakistan but also in India and other Urdu-Hindi speaking regions worldwide.

Schedule changed

Until recently, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu was airing twice a week on Fridays and Saturdays on television and YouTube. However, with Ramzan underway, the makers have revised the broadcast schedule. This left many viewers disappointed when episode 31 did not air on Friday, February 21, as originally expected.

The drama will continue throughout the month of Ramzan but with a reduced frequency. The show will no longer air double episodes and will instead be broadcast once a week, every Saturday at 10:30 pm.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episode 31 details

So, will Meri Zindagi Hai Tu air its new episode today? Yes, episode 31 is scheduled to air today, February 21, while episode 32 will be released next Saturday, February 28.

There is still no official word on the finale date. Meanwhile, fans have been urging the makers to wrap up the story soon and avoid unnecessary dragging, hoping the drama ends on a strong and satisfying note.

The series features Bilal Abbas Khan as Kamyaar and Hania Aamir as Dr Ayra and has won hearts for its emotional narrative and the chemistry between the lead pair, despite a few uneven moments in the storyline. Written by Radain Shah and directed by Musaddiq Malek, the drama is produced under the banner of Six Sigma Plus.