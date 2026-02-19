Islamabad: Just when fans were eagerly waiting for the finale of the popular Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, a fresh update has left many viewers disappointed and angry. The show, starring Bilal Abbas Khan as Kamyaar and Hania Aamir as Dr Ayra, has won hearts with its emotional storyline and the chemistry between its lead pair, despite a few uneven moments in the plot.

Earlier, it was revealed that only a handful of episodes were left before the drama reached its conclusion. The show’s writer, Radain Shah, recently confirmed this, leading fans to speculate about how Ayra and Kamyaar’s love story would finally end.

However, a new update suggests that the drama has been extended.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tun finale details

Industry buzz now indicates that Meri Zindagi Hai Tu will continue airing throughout the entire month of Ramzan. As per reports, the drama will no longer air double episodes and will instead be broadcast only once a week which is every Saturday at 10:30 pm.

It used air between 8 or 8.30, every Friday and Saturday.

Since Ramzan is expected to conclude around March 18 or 19, depending on the moon sighting, the show is also likely to end sometime in March. This development comes as a surprise, as the series was earlier expected to wrap up this week, with episode 32 tipped to be the grand finale on February 21.

When writer confirmed last episode

Radain Shah recently appeared on Rise and Shine, hosted by Nadia Khan, where he revealed that only six to seven episodes remain. Speaking about the ending, he said, “I wrote the ending days ago. Now only about six to seven episodes are left. If we stretch it, viewers will get bored. I don’t like dragging the story unnecessarily.”

The latest extension news has sparked frustration among fans on social media. One viewer wrote, “Is it not getting over?” Another commented, “I thought it would end this week.” A third user added, “Anyway, it’s too boring now, no one is waiting for it,” while another bluntly said, “Ab band hi kardo na please.”

What do you think about the extension of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu? Share your thoughts in the comments below.