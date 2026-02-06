Islamabad: It’s Friday again, and all eyes are on the upcoming new episodes of the trending Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu. So far, 26 episodes have been aired, and fans are eagerly waiting for episodes 27 and 28, which will be broadcast this Friday and Saturday.

Starring Bilal Abbas Khan as Kamyaar and Hania Aamir as Dr Ayra, the drama has won hearts with its emotional storyline and the much-loved chemistry between the lead pair, despite a few ups and downs in the plot.

Earlier, it was revealed that only a few episodes are left before the drama reaches its finale. The show’s writer, Radain Shah, recently confirmed this, sparking discussions among fans about how Ayra and Kamyaar’s love story will finally end.

Adding to the excitement, director Musaddiq Malek, known for dropping subtle hints about his dramas, recently shared a video on Instagram that many believe is a glimpse from the final episode of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu. The video showed a serene beach scene and was captioned “The End,” leading viewers to speculate that the drama may have a happy ending.

Radain Shah recently appeared on Nadia Khan’s morning show Rise and Shine, where he revealed that only a few episodes remain before the drama concludes. He said, “I wrote the ending days ago. Now only about six to seven episodes are left. If we stretch it, viewers will get bored. I don’t like dragging the story unnecessarily.”

Based on this, the drama is expected to conclude around episode 30, which could air on February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. However, there is also speculation that the makers may plan a special mega episode as episode 31. Most likely, the show will wrap up by mid-February.

Are you watching Meri Zindagi Hai Tu? Share your thoughts in the comments below.