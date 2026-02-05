Top 10 most viewed Pakistani dramas: Meri Zindagi Hai Tu enters list

The ongoing drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has joined this elite group by entering the list of the top 10 most viewed Pakistani dramas of all time

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th February 2026 1:52 pm IST|   Updated: 5th February 2026 1:53 pm IST
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, Tere Bin and Ishq Murshid
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, Tere Bin and Ishq Murshid (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Over the years, the Pakistani entertainment industry has delivered several globally popular dramas that have reshaped the landscape of television. Shows such as Tere Bin and Khuda Aur Mohabbat continue to enjoy massive viewership and long-lasting popularity.

Now, the ongoing drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has joined this elite group by entering the list of the top 10 most viewed Pakistani dramas of all time. The drama stars Bilal Abbas Khan as Kamyaar and Hania Aamir as Dr Ayra in the lead roles.

The drama has also achieved a major milestone by surpassing Sher in terms of average viewership. Meri Zindagi Hai Tu currently holds an average viewership of 41.5 million, while Sher stands at 39.5 million.

Earlier top 10 List

  1. Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi – 62M
  2. Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 – 60.8M
  3. Tere Bin – 60.6M
  4. Ishq Murshid – 57M
  5. Mere Humsafar – 45.8M
  6. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum – 45.7M
  7. Ehd-e-Wafa – 41.5M
  8. Sher – 39.52M
  9. Parizaad – 39M
  10. Jaan Nisar – 37.1M

Updated top 10 list with Meri Zindagi Hai Tu

  1. Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi – 62M
  2. Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 – 60.8M
  3. Tere Bin – 60.6M
  4. Ishq Murshid – 57M
  5. Mere Humsafar – 45.8M
  6. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum – 45.7M
  7. Ehd-e-Wafa – 41.5M
  8. Meri Zindagi Hai Tu – 41.5M
  9. Sher – 39.52M
  10. Parizaad – 39M

With this update, Jaan Nisar has now moved out of the top 10 list.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu reaches 1.3B views

Currently, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has already crossed 1.3 billion total views, with its finale episode approaching soon. It remains to be seen how much further the drama will climb in the rankings with the upcoming episodes.

