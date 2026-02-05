Hyderabad: Over the years, the Pakistani entertainment industry has delivered several globally popular dramas that have reshaped the landscape of television. Shows such as Tere Bin and Khuda Aur Mohabbat continue to enjoy massive viewership and long-lasting popularity.

Now, the ongoing drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has joined this elite group by entering the list of the top 10 most viewed Pakistani dramas of all time. The drama stars Bilal Abbas Khan as Kamyaar and Hania Aamir as Dr Ayra in the lead roles.

The drama has also achieved a major milestone by surpassing Sher in terms of average viewership. Meri Zindagi Hai Tu currently holds an average viewership of 41.5 million, while Sher stands at 39.5 million.

Earlier top 10 List

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi – 62M Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 – 60.8M Tere Bin – 60.6M Ishq Murshid – 57M Mere Humsafar – 45.8M Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum – 45.7M Ehd-e-Wafa – 41.5M Sher – 39.52M Parizaad – 39M Jaan Nisar – 37.1M

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi – 62M Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 – 60.8M Tere Bin – 60.6M Ishq Murshid – 57M Mere Humsafar – 45.8M Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum – 45.7M Ehd-e-Wafa – 41.5M Meri Zindagi Hai Tu – 41.5M Sher – 39.52M Parizaad – 39M

With this update, Jaan Nisar has now moved out of the top 10 list.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu reaches 1.3B views

Currently, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has already crossed 1.3 billion total views, with its finale episode approaching soon. It remains to be seen how much further the drama will climb in the rankings with the upcoming episodes.