Islamabad: Trending Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Hania Aamir, is slowly sailing towards its finale. The show features Bilal as Kamyaar and Hania as Dr Ayra, and their on-screen chemistry has been one of the biggest reasons fans stayed glued to their screens from the very beginning. While the story initially generated strong interest, some episodes in the later half failed to impress viewers.

Now, the latest episode, episode 29, which dropped on Friday has left fans visibly disappointed.

‘Useless scenes, stretching it too much,’ say fans

When the show’s writer earlier confirmed that only a few episodes were left, audiences expected the final stretch to focus more on Kamyaar and Ayra’s relationship and deliver emotional closure. Instead, many feel the drama is being unnecessarily dragged for two more episodes, and that it should have wrapped up by episode 30.

Social media is flooded with critical reactions. One viewer wrote, “At least the ending should have been soothing. Why stretch one point for so long?” Another commented, “So many useless scenes here and there. Stretching it too much.”

A third user added in frustration, “Ab is drama mein kuch khaas bacha nahi hai. Story bohot weak ho gayi hai.” Some fans even admitted to skipping certain portions, especially side-track family scenes, calling them irrelevant to the main plot.

Others pointed out logical gaps in the storyline, questioning Kamyaar’s repeated manipulation and the excessive focus on conflict instead of resolution. “The toxicity is at its peak,” one viewer remarked, while another said the episodes now feel “boring and slow.”

According to the latest buzz in Lollywood circles, the series is expected to wrap up next week, with episode 32 likely to be the grand finale on February 21. However, the makers have not made any official announcement yet.

There is also speculation about the final episode’s release format. Whether it will receive a special theatrical screening like Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and Ishq Murshid, or simply premiere on YouTube, remains unconfirmed.

For now, fans are hoping the final episodes will redeem the story and do justice to Bilal and Hania’s much-loved pairing.