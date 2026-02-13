Meri Zindagi Hai Tu likely to end next week; new episode details

Islamabad: It is Friday again, and all eyes are on the new episode of the trending Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu. Starring Bilal Abbas Khan as Kamyaar and Hania Aamir as Dr Ayra, the show has managed to keep viewers hooked since its premiere. With only a few episodes left, the drama is now racing towards its much-awaited finale.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu finale when?

As confirmed by the show’s writer Radain Shah, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is set to conclude very soon. Latest buzz in Lollywood circles suggests that the series may wrap up next week, with episode 32 expected to be the grand finale airing on February 21. However, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

There is also speculation about how the final episode will be released. Whether it will get a special theatrical screening like earlier hit dramas Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and Ishq Murshid, or premiere directly on YouTube, has not yet been confirmed.

New episode details

So far, 28 episodes have aired. This week’s new episodes are scheduled as follows:

Episode 29 will air on Friday, February 13

Episode 30 on Saturday, February 14

Indian viewers can watch the show on the Top Pakistani Dramas YouTube channel at 10 pm, as the main Pakistani TV channels remain banned in the country.

Adding to the excitement, director Musaddiq Malek recently shared a cryptic video on Instagram showing a calm beach scene with the caption “The End.” Fans believe this could be a glimpse from the final episode, hinting that the drama may conclude on a happy note.