Islamabad: Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas Khan is currently making headlines for his role as Kamyaar in the ongoing hit romantic drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, where his chemistry with Hania Aamir (as Ayra) is being widely praised by fans around the world. With audiences hooked on the love story, many are now curious to know more about the rising star off-screen as well.

Age, background and family

Bilal Abbas Khan was born on June 4, 1993, in Karachi, Pakistan, and is 32 years old. He comes from a supportive, middle-class family, his father, Sohail Abbas, served as a DSP in the Sindh Police and now works in the Excise & Taxation Department, while his mother, Farhana Sohail, is a fashion designer.

Bilal Abbas Khan’s educational qualification

He has siblings including two brothers and a sister. Bilal pursued marketing at SZABIST, Karachi, and later trained in acting at the National Academy of Performing Arts.

Bilal Abba Khan’s net worth and fees

Bilal has established himself as one of the more successful young actors in Pakistan’s TV industry. Estimates of his net worth vary, but multiple sources suggest he has amassed several million dollars from his acting career, endorsements and media projects. One industry estimate places his net worth around USD 3 million (roughly PKR 825 million) almost 27 crores (INR), while other unofficial calculations put it even higher.

When it comes to charges per drama, top Pakistani stars like Bilal are believed to command strong fees, often in the range of PKR 2 lakh or more per episode, reflecting his standing as a bankable lead actor.

Bilal’s relationship and girlfriend rumours

Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem (Instagram)

Bilal is currently unmarried and keeps his personal life relatively private. There have been rumours linking him romantically to his Ishq Murshid co-star Durefishan Saleem, with fans speculating about a real-life relationship, but neither Bilal nor Durrefishan has officially confirmed this.

Lifestyle and popularity

Known for his intense performances and strong screen presence, Bilal enjoys a lifestyle that reflects his success, from luxury brand collaborations to a growing fan following on social media. He has 5.7M followers on Instagram. Despite his fame, he mostly stays away from controversy and focuses on his craft, which has earned him respect both in Pakistan and among international Urdu-Hindi speaking audiences.

As Meri Zindagi Hai Tu continues to break viewership records, fans are likely to keep watching not just for Kamyaar and Ayra’s story onscreen, but also for what comes next in Bilal’s flourishing career.