Durefishan Saleem, Bilal Abbas Khan rumoured to tie knot in June

Hyderabad: Popular Pakistani stars Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem are once again caught in the swirl of fresh wedding rumours and this time, it’s wilder than ever. Buzz on Instagram suggests that the two might be tying the knot on June 13, though no official confirmation has come from either side yet.

This isn’t the first time Bilal and Durefishan have sparked wedding rumours. Just last year, social media was abuzz with speculation that the duo had already tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony. While those reports eventually faded without any confirmation, the fresh wave of buzz has once again left fans curious.

The duo, who won hearts with their chemistry in global hit Pakistani drama Ishq Murshid, have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. Their public appearance together at the show’s finale premiere only fueled speculation further and many fans lovingly dub them as one of the “most adorable onscreen couples” in recent memory.

While fans are buzzing with excitement over the idea of the couple being married, neither Bilal nor Durefishan have addressed the rumours. Until there’s a confirmation, fans will have to keep guessing and hoping that this reel-life romance has indeed turned real.

On the professional front, Bilal Abbas Khan will be next seen in a fresh Pakistani drama with Hania Aamir. Durefishan Saleem, on the other hand, has drama Saanwal Yaar Piya with Ahmed Ali Akbar amd Feroze Khan.