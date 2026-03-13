Forbes 2026: Here are the 9 richest Indian expats in UAE

Elon Musk leads the global ranking on the Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2026.

Published: 13th March 2026 4:31 pm IST
Collage of nine UAE-based Indian billionaires featured on the Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2026, including Vinod Adani, M.A. Yusuff Ali and Renuka Jagtiani.
The nine richest Indian expatriates in the UAE on the Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2026.

Nine Indian expatriates living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have featured on the Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2026, with their combined wealth estimated at USD 49.9 billion.

The ranking highlights the strong presence of Indian-origin entrepreneurs in the Gulf, particularly in sectors such as retail, construction, real estate, education and healthcare.

Vinod Adani leads UAE-based Indian billionaires

The wealthiest among them is Vinod Adani, ranked 121st globally with an estimated net worth of USD 20.8 billion.

Vinod Adani holding a commemorative plaque with the Indian flag displayed inside a glass case.
Vinod Adani

Adani, the elder brother of Indian industrialist Gautam Adani, is associated with several overseas investment firms linked to the Adani Group, an Indian conglomerate with interests in infrastructure, logistics, energy and ports.

Retail entrepreneurs among top ranks

Retail tycoon M A Yusuff Ali, chairman and managing director of the Lulu Group, ranks 720th globally with an estimated fortune of USD 5.8 billion.

Indian businessman in formal suit sitting at a desk in an office setting.
Renuka Jagtiani, chairperson of the Landmark Group, follows at 749th globally with a net worth of USD 5.6 billion. The retail group operates thousands of stores across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Renuka Jagtiani, chairperson of Landmark Group, standing by a window in an office setting.
Renuka Jagtiani, chairperson of Landmark Group and UAE-based Indian billionaire.

Construction and property fortunes

Construction magnate Ravi Pillai, founder of the RP Group, ranks 1,011th globally with an estimated USD 4.2 billion fortune.

Ravi Pillai, founder and chairman of RP Group, seated on a gold-coloured sofa in an office setting.
Ravi Pillai, RP Group founder and UAE-based Indian billionaire.

Real estate entrepreneur P N C Menon, founder of Sobha Group, ranks 1,108th globally with a net worth of USD 3.9 billion.

P N C Menon, founder of Sobha Group, standing in a formal black suit.
P N C Menon, Sobha Group founder and UAE-based Indian billionaire.

Another figure in the property and hospitality sector is Kabir Mulchandani, founder of Dubai-based FIVE Holdings, ranked 1,913th globally with an estimated fortune of USD 2.2 billion.

Indian expatriate in UAE, successful businessman, smiling, in formal attire.
Education, healthcare and industry

Education entrepreneur Sunny Varkey, founder of GEMS Education, ranks 1,074th globally with an estimated net worth of USD 4 billion.

Prominent Indian expat businessman in UAE, dressed in a navy suit, looking confidently at the camera.
Sunny Varkey, founder of GEMS Education and UAE-based Indian billionaire.

Healthcare entrepreneur Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings, ranks 2,274th globally with a fortune estimated at USD 1.8 billion.

The image of an Indian doctor and philanthropist based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dr Shamsheer Vayalil Parambath.
Uae-based Indian doctor Shamsheer Vayalil Parambath. Photo: Facebook

Industrialist Dhruv Sawhney, chairman and managing director of Triveni Engineering & Industries, appears 2,481st globally with a net worth of USD 1.6 billion.

Dhruv Sawhney, chairman of Triveni Engineering & Industries, posing in a suit and tie.
Dhruv Sawhney, chairman of Triveni Engineering & Industries and Indian billionaire based in the UAE.

Billionaire wealth continues to surge worldwide

Globally, the 2026 Forbes World’s Billionaires list recorded 3,428 billionaires, the highest number since the ranking began in 1987.

Together, they hold an estimated USD 20.1 trillion in wealth, up sharply from USD 16.1 trillion in 2025.

At the top of the global ranking is Elon Musk, whose fortune is estimated at USD 839 billion, making him the richest person ever recorded on the Forbes list. His wealth surged largely due to the rising value of Tesla and SpaceX.

He is followed by Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, who round out the top five richest people in the world.

