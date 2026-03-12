UAE allows expats abroad with expired residency to return till March 31

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced a temporary measure allowing residents stranded abroad with expired residency permits to return to the country without obtaining a new entry visa.

The decision was issued by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) in response to regional travel disruptions that prevented many residents from returning before their permits expired.

The policy will remain in force from February 28 to March 31, 2026. According to the ICP, the measure applies to residents who were outside the UAE and whose residency permits expired on or after February 28 while they were abroad.

Eligible residents will be allowed to enter the country during the specified period without applying for a new entry permit and can regularise their residency status after arrival through the relevant procedures.

ICP Allows Residents with Expired Residency Permits Abroad to Return to the UAE Without a New Entry Permit From 28 February to 31 March 2026 pic.twitter.com/XSK5OFxUyb — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) March 12, 2026

Authorities said those returning under the initiative will not incur penalties related to the expiry of their permits, as the situation arose due to exceptional circumstances linked to regional airspace closures and flight suspensions.

Officials described the move as part of the UAE’s flexible administrative response to emergencies affecting residents and travellers.

The authority also noted that the measure supports family reunification during the country’s “Year of the Family” initiative, allowing residents whose permits expired while abroad to return and rejoin their families.

The ICP added that operational centres and airports across the UAE continue to implement emergency response and business continuity plans to assist travellers affected by ongoing disruptions.

Residents have been advised to follow official communication channels for updates and regulatory guidance related to the measure.

