India’s CISCE cancels Class 10, 12 board exams in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has cancelled the 2026 ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board examinations at all centres in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the region.

In a circular sent to school principals on Thursday, March 12, the council said the decision followed a review of the security situation in consultation with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

The notice stated that the cancellation applies to the examinations that had earlier been postponed for CISCE-affiliated schools in the UAE.

The council had previously issued notifications on March 1, March 3 and March 6 announcing the postponement of examinations originally scheduled between March 2 and March 14.

Following a fresh assessment of the situation, CISCE decided to cancel both the postponed papers and the remaining examinations scheduled from March 16 to April 6.

The board said the decision was taken to prioritise the safety and well-being of students, examination staff and other stakeholders.

CISCE also confirmed that results for UAE candidates will be determined through an alternative assessment mechanism, the details of which will be announced later.

Students who are dissatisfied with the marks awarded under the alternative system will have the option to appear for a 2026 improvement examination after the results are declared.

School principals have been instructed to inform students, parents and staff about the cancellation and the forthcoming assessment process.

Separately, India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled all Class 10 examinations scheduled between March 7 and March 11, 2026 for schools in parts of the Middle East. The board also postponed Class 12 examinations scheduled between March 12 and March 16 in several Gulf countries due to the evolving regional situation.